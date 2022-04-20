First Alert Forecast: After another chilly start, the warm-up continues

Another chilly start to our day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but not as cold as yesterday morning.

We’ll see more cloud cover around today, but it will end up warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A late day shower cannot be totally ruled out but most of the rain is going to hold off until after sunset this evening and tonight. Scattered showers will move in overnight, and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder or two, with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

A few showers are going to stick around into tomorrow morning, but we should dry out for the afternoon and even get a little sunshine back. Tomorrow is looking warmer with highs in the lower and mid 70s.

We then have a wonderful stretch of weather to end the week and that will last through the weekend. Friday is going to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s for the afternoon! We’ll hit the repeat button on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s for the day. Sunday we can expect much of the same with highs in the lower to mid 80s again.

Shower and storms are expected to return on Monday as a cold front swings through the Mid State. As of now, no severe weather is expected, and temperatures will fall into the mid 70s.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.