Experts predict active hurricane season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and isn’t expected to come quietly.

According to a newly released study by meteorologists at Colorado State University, this season is expected to be unusually active.

The new report predicts that there will be 19 named storms this year -- well above the average 14 we usually get a year.

Of those 19, at least nine are expected to be upgraded from tropical storms into hurricanes. All of them with sustained winds above 73 miles per hour.

The University bases this report on over 40 years of data including El Nino patterns, sea surface temperatures, sea level pressure, and vertical wind shear, just to name a few.

However, we can take this information with a grain of salt. After all, it is just a prediction. Over the last 10 years, Colorado State University has had a 72% accuracy rate when it comes to hitting the nail on the head.

Even though this prediction is high, it’s still less than in recent years. Last year, we had 21 named storms. Back in 2020, we had so many that we had to go into the Greek alphabet.

Of course, we’ll keep you up to date when the time comes in the First Alert Weather Center.

