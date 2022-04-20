Crash in Donelson leaves one man in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an injury crash near the Percy Priest Dam on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Bell Road and Dodson Chapel Road early Wednesday morning when the driver just sped off. The officers caught up to the vehicle on the other side of the dam, near Blackwood Drive, the car had crashed and was on fire.

Police said they used fire extinguishers to put out the flames and removed the man from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Parts of the vehicle could be seen all over the Bell Road. The car came to rest in the grass next to the Shell gas station sign and the front end was detached and lying on the curb nearby.

Police do not yet know why the man fled the scene during the traffic stop. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.