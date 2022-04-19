WeGo, Uber and other public transportation lift mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Riders will no longer need to wear masks while riding on WeGo.

WeGo Public Transit announced it has lifted the mask requirement from all buses and transportation hubs on Tuesday morning, citing the federal court order out of Florida that blocked the travel mask mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January.

Please note: Mask mandate has been lifted. https://t.co/v2e2OpC2l5 — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) April 19, 2022

Uber also tweeted that its U.S. riders will no longer be required to wear masks and can once again sit in the front seat of cars.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg — Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

The decision comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit Monday. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation, they will no longer enforce the measure.

Since the ruling, airlines and airports have as well as other forms of public transportation have dropped mask mandate requirements.

