Train collides with fuel truck, causing spill, evacuations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire responded to a crash involving a train and a fuel truck on Tuesday morning.

According to NFD, a train struck a fuel truck at the railroad crossing on 51st Avenue North. Nashville Fire said the train was traveling at a low rate of speed but caused the fuel truck to spill its contents.

As of 9 a.m., HAZMAT and OEM crews were at the scene, working to contain the gasoline spill. No fire was reported and there were no injuries stemming from the incident.

NFD set up a one-block perimeter at the outset of the incident and evacuated anyone within that perimeter.

HAZMAT and OEM crews work to clean up an ethanol spill following a train crash. (WSMV)

The tanker truck was transporting ethanol, “which is extremely flammable and combustible. Anything as simple as someone within in the perimeter starting up their vehicle or throwing out a cigarette butt could create a spark and produce a fire that would generate a larger hazard,” said a Nashville Fire spokesperson.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

