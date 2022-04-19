Advertisement

PD: Smyrna elementary school placed on lockdown


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials placed a Smyrna elementary school in lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to an incident.

The administration said the precautionary lockdown at John Coleman Elementary School was “because of police activity in the area.”

“This is not a situation posing a safety concern to the general public,” Smyrna Public Information Officer Kathy Ferrell said.

Police said the investigation “is active and ongoing” at this time.

