New bill to not require education leaders to use students’ preferred pronouns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new bill is traveling through Tennessee Legislature Tuesday calling for education leaders not to be required to use a student’s preferred pronoun.

Introduced by Senator Mike Bell, SB2777 is a bill that will not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred pronoun, absolving them of any discriminatory accusations.

“As introduced, specifies that a teacher or other employee of a public school or LEA is not required to refer to a student using the student’s preferred pronoun if the pronoun does not align with the student’s biological sex; insulates a teacher or other employee of a public school or LEA from civil liability and adverse employment action for referring to a student using the pronoun aligned with the student’s biological sex instead of the student’s preferred pronoun,” – SB 2777

In a fiscal note for SB2777, lawmakers acknowledged that if the bill is found to violate federal law, this could jeopardize federal funding for the 2022-23 school year.

One specific assumption the note highlights is a fact sheet issued by the United States Department of Education in June 2021 entitled “Supporting Transgender Youth in School.” This sheet highlighted the following:

“Adopting policies that respect all students’ gender identities, such as the use of the name a student goes by, which may be different from their legal name, and pronouns that reflect a student’s gender identity, and implementing policies to safeguard students’ privacy, such as maintaining the confidentiality of a student’s birth name or sex assigned at birth if the student wishes to keep this information private unless the disclosure is legally required,” Fiscal Note of SB277.

The bill has moved onto the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and will be further discussed on April 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.