Nashville Record Pressing, LLC to establish headquarters, operations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and state officials announced on Monday that Nashville Record Pressing, LLC will establish operations in Nashville, which will include its headquarters, manufacturing, distribution and back-office functions.

Nashville Record Pressing will invest $13.3 million and create 255 new jobs over the next five years at the company’s facility located at 520 Brick Church Park Dr.

“We’re launching Nashville Record Pressing as a direct answer to customer requests to make more vinyl and locate that new production in Nashville,” Nashville Record Pressing, LLC CEO Drake Coker said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Tennessee and the warm welcome we’ve received from Music City. We’re committed to becoming a source of pride for the community. We’re here to be Nashville’s favorite vinyl pressing plant.”

“Our strong business climate, skilled workforce and quality of life ensure global companies can excel in Tennessee. I thank Nashville Record Pressing for investing in Davidson County and creating more opportunities for Tennesseans,” Lee said in a news release.

Nashville Record Pressing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Czech Republic-based GZ Media. In addition to its U.S. headquarters, the Nashville facility will house the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations, which will be equipped with brand new, best-in-class equipment and infrastructure, positioning Nashville Record Pressing to be highly competitive and resilient, while also supporting the Nashville music community.

GZ Media employs nearly 2,000 people in Czech Republic and 500 in North American and is the largest global manufacturer of vinyl records.

