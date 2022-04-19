Middle Tennessee sky prime for stargazing this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It looks like a great week for stargazing across Middle Tennessee.

Rain chances appear low for most of the week, and cloud cover will be in our favor with some mostly clear nights ahead. It was hard to miss April’s Full Pink Moon on Saturday if you were out over the weekend.

This week you can catch the Waning Gibbous phase of the moon rising before sunrise and hanging overhead through the afternoons.

In mid-April, the two Dog Stars are out for an evening walk. After sunset, look southwest, and you can see the brightest stars in our sky, Sirius, and just above it, Procyon.

You can briefly see Mercury on the west-northwest horizon shortly after sunset this week if you time it right. It’ll be faint so those binoculars will help.

The “Morning Star” Venus shines bright in the southeastern skyline before sunrise this week. Venus is the most accessible planet to spot this time of year.

Mars and Saturn glimmer to Venus’s upper right during the mornings, although much fainter. Mars looks reddish-orange while Saturn appears pale yellow.

Jupiter will also be visible before sunrise this week. You can see it to the lower left of Venus.

Finally, we have the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower Wednesday and Thursday night. The best viewing times to see a meteor will be from about 10 pm to 2 am and away from city lights.

