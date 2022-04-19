Advertisement

Flags at TN State Capitol at half-staff for fallen WWII Navy sailor


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The flags at Tennessee State Capitol are at half-staff on Tuesday for fallen World War II Navy sailor.

The flags are being flown in honor of the ultimate sacrifice of U.S. Navy Chief Water Tender Claude White from Yorkville, Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Tuesday morning. According to the tweet from the governor, White died after serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The governor’s office said White’s remains will be laid to rest in Tennessee.

