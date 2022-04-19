Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cold start followed by sunny afternoon

By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It is a cold start across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this morning with temperatures in the 30s as we head out the door. 

We will need the jacket to start off the day, but will also have a lovely afternoon ahead.  There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on this Tuesday with temperatures topping off near 60, though some of us will once again stay in the 50s.  Clouds will gradually increase tonight with lows dropping to near 40.  Some patchy frost is possible once again today, but with clouds and an increased wind it shouldn’t be a problem for most of us.

The clouds will stick around for most of tomorrow, but temperatures are going to push back to near 70 for the afternoon.  I cannot rule out a late day shower tomorrow, but most of the rain will hold off until tomorrow night.  We will see scattered showers and even hear a rumble of thunder or two Wednesday night and into early Thursday, but we do not have any severe weather threat.

A few showers will stick around into Thursday, but it is not looking like anything to wash out the day.  Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 70s.

Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures jumping in to the lower 80s for our afternoon.

We’ll keep the sunshine coming on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds will star to mix back in on Sunday, and I can’t rule out another isolated late day shower.  Most if not all of us will stay dry though with highs again in the lower to mid 80s.

Expect clouds and showers to return on Monday.

