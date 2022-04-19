Advertisement

Crash in North Nashville leaves one person dead

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Monday night.

According to police, a single vehicle was involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd. and Wheless Street. This happened in front of Robert Churchwell Elementary School.

Police confirm one person died in this incident. No further information was provided.

