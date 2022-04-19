Crash closes I-40 W near Kingston Springs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash with injuries shuts down the westbound side of Interstate 40 near Kingston Springs on Tuesday morning.

Troopers remain on the crash scene involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger car near Exit 188. The highway is expected to be closed until 2 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation. TDOT officials are helping assist with a traffic diversion at the 188 exit.

Troopers are investigating a crash on I-40 westbound at the 187 mile marker in Cheatham County (near Kingston Springs). All westbound lanes are closed. @myTDOT is on the scene assisting with a traffic diversion at the 188 exit. pic.twitter.com/M9xzn1dQ11 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 19, 2022

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash, but the extent is unknown. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

