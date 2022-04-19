Crash closes I-40 W near Kingston Springs
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash with injuries shuts down the westbound side of Interstate 40 near Kingston Springs on Tuesday morning.
Troopers remain on the crash scene involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger car near Exit 188. The highway is expected to be closed until 2 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation. TDOT officials are helping assist with a traffic diversion at the 188 exit.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash, but the extent is unknown. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
To find detours around the crash, click here.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.