Columbia PD: Parents were victims of ‘brutal stabbing’

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said the victims of the double homicide were “brutally stabbed” on Monday morning.

Investigators continue to search for 27-year-old Demondra Gaines. The search continues after the bodies of Demondra’s parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, were found inside Skyline Drive home around 10:15 a.m.

Police said Christopher and Katrina Gaines are the victims of a “brutally stabbing” on Monday morning. (Columbia Police)

Police said there was a two-year-old child and a three-year-old inside the home during the stabbing, but they were not harmed. The children are now being cared for and are with their parents. Police did not release their relationship with the victims, but in the 911 call, the brother of Demondra Gaines identified them as his kids.

On Monday night, police said they had issued warrants for Demondra Gaines for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death, and theft of a motor vehicle. On Tuesday, Columbia Police said there had been no criminal encounters involving Demondra Gaines in the past.

Police said Demondra Gaines should be considered armed and dangerous. People have been advised not to approach him, and if they see him call their local police department. If you have information about the whereabouts of Demondra Gaines, contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727, ext. 1.

Demondra Gaines (Columbia Police)

On Tuesday, police released a new photo of the vehicle they believe Demondra Gaines is driving. Police released a photo black 2018 Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 880-6P6. Police say that the vehicle belongs to his mom.

Police released a photo of car being driven by 27-year-old Demondra Gaines. (Columbia Police)

