Witness reacts to BNA shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man visiting Nashville describes the moments when gunshots rang out inside of the Nashville International Airport early Sunday Morning.

A woman was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Sunday morning. Michael Bristol visiting the area from Northern Idaho with his wife was approximately 20 feet away from the woman. He says this situation could have turned out much worse than what it did.

“It was just two shots, but she was just kind of randomly aiming,” said Bristol.

Bristol told News 4 the information desk employee with the airport stood up and yelled when the shots rang out.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. He says there were between six to eight people in the area when the woman fired the shots.

“We were trying to figure out what was going on and then when we finally we just started...Tried to find a place to stand behind so we didn’t get shot,” said Bristol.

Michael shared these pictures of officers around the area after the shots were fired. He says a day later he’s frustrated with how the airport presented the information.

“She didn’t just walk in and shoot herself in the leg for absolutely no reason. You know she was aiming the gun shooting and then...boom...ended up when she put her arm down with the gun, that’s when she shot herself in the leg,” said Bristol.

BNA sent a News 4 statement saying “Our department of public safety responded quickly to the scene...And their team will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for all travelers and employees.

“Somebody could have gotten hurt by the ricochet of a bullet, you know,” said Bristol.

Michael wants to see new safety measures implemented after an event like this.

“I would like to see people that work the information desk and stuff like that ...I like to see them have tasers at least on them cause maybe they can prevent future endeavors like this. She put my wife and I’s life in jeopardy. I mean we didn’t come from Idaho to get shot,” said Bristol.

There were no other major injuries.

