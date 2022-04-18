WeGo bus driver cited after death of pedestrian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A WeGo bus driver was cited today after a pedestrian, hit by a bus on Old Hickory Boulevard West, died following the crash.

According to police, Larry Fenters, 60, had crossed four lanes of traffic including the center turn lane when he was struck outside of a crosswalk on April 1.

Fenters was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries but died from injuries sustained in the crash on April 9.

In another MNPD investigation revealed the bus driver, Jason Covington, 43, had enough time to avoid the crash.

Today, Covington was issued a misdemeanor state citation for failure to yield right of way resulting in a death. His booking date is set for May 12.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.