Advertisement

WeGo bus driver cited after death of pedestrian


police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A WeGo bus driver was cited today after a pedestrian, hit by a bus on Old Hickory Boulevard West, died following the crash.

According to police, Larry Fenters, 60, had crossed four lanes of traffic including the center turn lane when he was struck outside of a crosswalk on April 1.

Fenters was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries but died from injuries sustained in the crash on April 9.

In another MNPD investigation revealed the bus driver, Jason Covington, 43, had enough time to avoid the crash.

Today, Covington was issued a misdemeanor state citation for failure to yield right of way resulting in a death. His booking date is set for May 12.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some drivers are rejoicing as emergency paving to repair potholes are underway through middle...
Pothole repairs in Middle Tennessee
A Maury County couple was killed in their home and police said their son is a person of interest.
Columbia couple killed in home
A man visiting Nashville describes the moments when gunshots rang out inside of the Nashville...
Witness reacts to BNA shooting
Michael Don Shepherd entered a guilty plea on three counts of vehicular homicide and one count...
Man responsible for crash that killed mom, 2 sons plead guilty in Putnam Co.