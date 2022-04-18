Advertisement

Tennessee citizen risks life to save teen from burning vehicle


According to Smokey Barn News, the fiery crash occurred on Washington Road near Mt. Sharon Road...
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) -A 19-year-old pickup driver has a good samaritan to thank tonight after a fiery crash nearly took his life Saturday morning.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Washington Road near Mt. Sharon Road just before 3 am Saturday. Officials say the driver hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. And shortly after the vehicle caught fire.

Smokey Barn News reported that a military veteran heard the crash and went to investigate, locating the driver inside the burning vehicle. The man risked his life to pull the driver out of the vehicle.

According to the Robertson County EMS, the driver was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and is in serious but stable condition. THP is currently investigating the crash.

The car burns after striking tree in Greenbrier.
The car burns after striking tree in Greenbrier.(Smokey Barn News)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

