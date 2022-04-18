Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2022 NBA Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Vanderbilt University guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced on Twitter Monday that he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Pippen Jr, son of NBA Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, played for the Commodores for four seasons. This season, he averaged 20.4 points a game shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range.

“To the city of Nashville, thank you for making me feel at home. This community has helped shape me into the person and player I am today. And I’m forever grateful for that,” Pippen Jr. said in a statement on Twitter.

Thank you Vandy🖤 pic.twitter.com/7hXozT8ih6 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) April 18, 2022

Pippen Jr. went on to thank his coaches, including head coach Jerry Stackhouse, along with his other teammates and professors.

Vanderbilt University Men’s Basketball also responded to Pippen Jr.’s announcement on Twitter by posting a video of his collegiate highlights and a statement calling him “One of the best to ever wear the black and gold.”

⚓️ The time has come for Scotty to take his game to the next level.

@spippenjr - One of the best to ever wear the black and gold.



All love for this #VanderbiltMan as he begins his professional career. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/5Ep2p1KV0t — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) April 18, 2022

This season, Pippen Jr. was voted All-SEC First team by the coaches for the second season in a row. He was also awarded the 2022 Lute Olson All-America team and the 2022 Associated Press All- SEC first team.

