Rainfall total in April so far


Based on how much rain we’ve already seen in April; we should have plenty of flowers in May.
By Cody Murphy
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Based on how much rain we’ve already seen in April; we should have plenty of flowers in May.

Typically, by mid-April we should only have around 2 inches of rain. Instead, we’re up to 4.57 inches of rainfall which is a surplus of about 2 inches. Now as far as wettest Aprils on record go, we’re not even close to be in the top 10.

The wettest was back in 1887 at almost a foot of rain, with the same being true for second place. Without 4.57 inches this April, we’re currently in 51st place on record.

So, we’re probably not going to set any records this year. April and May are the wettest months of the year with less rainfall during the summer and fall months. If you’re tired of the rain, you’re in luck. It’s looking dry this week. But of course, May is the wettest month of the year, so we’ll see what happens.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

