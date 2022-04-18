Music City Grand Prix announces track modification, entertainment options for 2022 race weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new restart zone will highlight several track modifications for the competitors during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix INDYCAR weekend set for Aug. 5-7 at the Nissan Stadium campus, race organizers announced Monday.

Organizers also announced fans will enjoy some new entertainment options during the weekend.

The most impactful competition alteration for all five series competing in the race weekend – the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am and Stadium SUPER Trucks will be the shift of the restart zone. During last year’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, the restarts occurred at the finish line in front of Nissan Stadium but now ill move to the long straightaway as the field exits the Korean Veterans Bridge and toward Turn 9. It will be the same zone that was used for the start of each race last season and should provide cleaner restarts and more immediate passing opportunities.

Other modifications or change to the 2.17-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit include:

Turn 11 apex being opened approximately 6 feet to not only increase the track width but provide better vision for drivers.

Transition areas at both ends of the KVB Bridge being smoothed as much as possible to reduce the potential of the cars bottoming coming on and off the bridge.

Resurfacing at the Turn 5 apex to minimize the bump.

Track width into Turn 9 being reduced to 50 feet to accommodate additional suites in a primary viewing area.

Additional gates being added to maximize track crossings at several locations.

While the Korean Veterans Bridge serves as the signature of the track layout, the Cumberland River that it crosses also will be an are with plenty of action during the race weekend. The new additions will be a stop on the Pro Watercross National Tour and the General Jackson Riverboat Experience.

The Pro Watercross series, in conjunction with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, will stage the inaugural Nashville Invitational event on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

The jet ski riders will reach speeds of more than 85 miles per hour competing against each other on a three-quarter mile, closed-course layout on the Cumberland River. Friday’s action will feature slalom competition with the riders racing on adjacent courses. On Saturday, the competitors will go head-to-head in a more traditional style of racing.

The General Jackson Riverboat will be the featured water entertainment on Sunday, Aug. 7 in anticipation of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at 2 p.m. All-day food and beverage (alcohol not included) will be available on the riverboat, which gives guest the option of a cruise from Opryland or just board at the boat ramp adjacent to the Nissan Stadium campus where it will be moored. The boat is climate controlled with closed-circuit race coverage and private restrooms.

The Fan Zone also will get several enhancements highlighted by the relocation of the secondary music stage moving to the footprint closer to the river, heightened bar/gathering experiences, more food trucks and more sponsor activation areas.

Click for ticket and event information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.