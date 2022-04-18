Metro Water Services to repair broken water main on Old Hickory Boulevard tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Water Services crews will make necessary repairs to a broken 12″ water main in Old Hickory Blvd. at the railroad tracks near Cane Ridge High School tonight.

Water service will be affected to customers in the general area of Old Hickory Blvd. from Saddle Creek Way to Firestone Parkway beginning at 8 p.m.

Metro Water Services is encouraging customers to collect water for toilet flushing and other anticipated overnight purposes. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. the East bound lane of Old Hickory Blvd at the bridge over the railroad tracks will be closed. Officers will be on site to direct traffic.

These repairs have been scheduled to be done overnight to reduce the impact to our community and customers. While there hasn’t been an estimated repair time announced, Metro Water Services anticipates that repairs complete and the road fully open before Tuesday morning rush hour.

“It is possible for water to be slightly discolored after service is restored,” Metro Water Services said in a statement. “If your water is discolored or appears milky, flush your internal pipes. Begin flushing in the lowest level of the home/building by fully opening the cold water taps throughout the home until water is clear. (Be sure to run water in bathtubs and showers as well as faucets.) Typical flushing durations range from 10 to 30 minutes. If the water is not clear after 30 minutes, contact us at 615-862-4600.”

