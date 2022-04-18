Man responsible for crash that killed mom, 2 sons plead guilty in Putnam Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man entered a guilty plea in Putnam County Circuit Court on Monday to three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of evading arrest, District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway announced.

Dunaway said Michael Don Shepherd entered the guilty and received an “effective 24-year sentence” to serve in prison.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Shepherd had been driving recklessly on Interstate 40 and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He began fleeing from law enforcement, driving his truck recklessly at high speeds.

He exited the interstate during morning rush hour traffic and continued to flee through Cookeville. As his truck approached the intersection with South Willow Avenue, Shepherd ran a red light and crashed into a Nissan traveling northbound on South Willow driven by Amanda Chatman and her two children, Alexton, age 4, and Braydon, age 3. Chatman and her two sons were killed in the crash.

While being interviewed after the crash, Shepherd admitted to intentionally fleeing from a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper at high speed because he knew he had an outstanding warrant. He also admitted he had injected methamphetamine earlier that morning.

“The loss of the lives of Amanda Chatman and her two sons, Alexton and Braydon, ages 4 and 3, is heartbreaking for so many reasons. Their deaths were completely avoidable and are due directly to the selfish decisions of Michael Don Shepherd, who chose to recklessly operate his truck while under the influence of a large amount of amphetamine,” Bryant said in a statement. “Please keep Amanda, her two boys and their family in your prayers. It is so hard to deal with such loss.”

