Forest Hills petitions to rename confederate streets
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Forest Hills officials are petitioning to rename streets with some association with the confederacy.
According to a legal notice posted on Thursday, city officials have sent a petition for waiver to the Tennessee Historical Commission that would allow it to rename five streets. The following streets would be renamed:
- Confederate Drive
- Robert E. Lee Drive
- Robert E. Lee Court
- Jefferson Davis Drive
- General Forrest Court
“There is a material or substantial need for a waiver based on historical or other compelling public interest, including historical accuracy,” the legal notice reads,
A legal notice needs to be posted as a requirement of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act of 2016. To read the full legal notice, click here.
