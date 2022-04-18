Advertisement

Forest Hills petitions to rename confederate streets


Forest Hills City Hall
Forest Hills City Hall(City of Forest Hills)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Forest Hills officials are petitioning to rename streets with some association with the confederacy.

According to a legal notice posted on Thursday, city officials have sent a petition for waiver to the Tennessee Historical Commission that would allow it to rename five streets. The following streets would be renamed:

  • Confederate Drive
  • Robert E. Lee Drive
  • Robert E. Lee Court
  • Jefferson Davis Drive
  • General Forrest Court

“There is a material or substantial need for a waiver based on historical or other compelling public interest, including historical accuracy,” the legal notice reads,

A legal notice needs to be posted as a requirement of the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act of 2016. To read the full legal notice, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

