First Alert Forecast: Few leftover showers with clouds and sunshine for the afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We will start off today with just a few leftover showers, so be sure to have the umbrella as you head out early this morning. The rest of our day will see clouds gradually break up for some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures today will top off right around 60.

More sunshine is on tap for our Tuesday with highs also in the mid 60s.

Clouds will make a comeback on Wednesday with the wind picking up through the afternoon. Temperatures will get a nice bump despite those clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

A weak storm system will swing through the Mid-State on Thursday with a few passing showers expected throughout the day. Thursday is looking warmer again with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Things will dry out for Friday and, as of now, for our weekend as well.

Not only is it looking dry, but it’s looking sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s Friday afternoon and all weekend long.

