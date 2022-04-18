Advertisement

Columbia Police investigate double homicide


Demondra Gaines is a person of interest in a double homicide at a Columbia home.
Demondra Gaines is a person of interest in a double homicide at a Columbia home.(Columbia Police Department)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a double homicide in Columbia on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Skyline Drive due to a report of two dead people. Police said they are actively pursuing leads to identify all parties involved in this violent act.”

During their investigation, police determined that 27-year-old Demondra Gaines is a person of interest in this case and could be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima with a Tennessee license plate 8B0-6P6.

Columbia Police are investigating a double homicide in the 600 block of Skyline Drive.
Columbia Police are investigating a double homicide in the 600 block of Skyline Drive.(WSMV)

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Gaines should call Columbia Police at 931-388-2727 ext1.

Anyone with any information can call the Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 ext. 1, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates on-air and online.

