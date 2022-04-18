BLAZE mentoring program awards scholarships to MNPS Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The BLAZE Mentoring Program announced the winners of the 2022 BLAZE Scholarships, Live on Facebook and Instagram Sunday.

A $5,000 donation from the Nashville Predators Foundation allowed the program to offer $1,000 scholarships to eight MNPS Seniors instead of three.

BLAZE announced the following recipients:

Xavier Billingsley, Whites Creek High School Arianna Bolling, Nashville School of the Arts Kavon Coffee, Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet Jehlin Hayes, Nashville Big Picture High School Rienne Hill, Maplewood High School Garnett Hyde, Whites Creek High School Aniyah Jones, Maplewood High School Seth Thorpe, Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet

The mentoring program’s goals are to make a positive impact on the lives of MNPS high school students and reduce any limits that students have for their future.

With the scholarship, BLAZE hopes to remove financial limitations that students feel may prevent them from reaching their full potential.

“Finding ways to engage with students due to COVID restrictions was a challenge this school year,” Director Chief William Swann said in a statement. “Our BLAZE program was flexible though and still offered Community Service events throughout the school year and found meaningful ways to connect with the students; and this scholarship is just another they made sure students maintain access to a valuable resource.”

BLAZE will continue to partner with PENCIL and MNPS High School Academies to reach the core high school students. In addition, the program plans to offer this scholarship to May 2023 to graduating Seniors.

