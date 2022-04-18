ATF: Popularity of Glock Switch on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They are smaller than a USB thumb drive, but when attached to a pistol, it turns it into a machine gun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said the popularity of the Glock switch is on the rise on the west coast and the east coast. It’s a problem hitting home here in Tennessee as investigators said the gun used to shoot a Memphis girl had a Glock switch attached.

“Her father had her in his arms. He was telling her ‘Itali, please don’t go to sleep. Don’t go to sleep. Don’t go to sleep,’” grandmother Charlene Dearing said.

