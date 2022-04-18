Advertisement

ATF: Popularity of Glock Switch on the rise


By Jeremy Finley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - They are smaller than a USB thumb drive, but when attached to a pistol, it turns it into a machine gun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said the popularity of the Glock switch is on the rise on the west coast and the east coast. It’s a problem hitting home here in Tennessee as investigators said the gun used to shoot a Memphis girl had a Glock switch attached.

“Her father had her in his arms. He was telling her ‘Itali, please don’t go to sleep. Don’t go to sleep. Don’t go to sleep,’” grandmother Charlene Dearing said.

Comin up at 6 p.m., News 4 will show you exactly what makes these little devices so dangerous and what the ATF is doing to try and get more of them off the street.

