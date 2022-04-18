Affidavit: Man falls through Nashville bar ceiling, ends up in women’s bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after an arrest affidavit stated he fell through the ceiling of a bar in Nashville on Saturday.

Jesse Donald Kloot faces a vandalism charge after officers said he was found in the women’s bathroom at Honky Tonk Central, 329 Broadway.

The affidavit said the incident caused $2,000 worth of damage to the bathroom.

