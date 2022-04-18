1 killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 109 in Wilson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 109 near Laguardo, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

A spokesperson for the THP said three vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Academy Road around 12:30 p.m. Highway 109 was closed for a couple of hours after the crash.

