1 killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 109 in Wilson Co.
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 109 near Laguardo, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
A spokesperson for the THP said three vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Academy Road around 12:30 p.m. Highway 109 was closed for a couple of hours after the crash.
