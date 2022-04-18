Advertisement

1 killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 109 in Wilson Co.


Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that 500 new jobs would be coming to Lebanon when a new...
Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that 500 new jobs would be coming to Lebanon when a new manufacturing operation opens.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 109 near Laguardo, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

A spokesperson for the THP said three vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Academy Road around 12:30 p.m. Highway 109 was closed for a couple of hours after the crash.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) tries to get past Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5)...
Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for 2022 NBA Draft
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Demondra Gaines is a person of interest in a double homicide at a Columbia home.
Columbia Police investigate double homicide
Monday afternoon First Alert forecast
Monday afternoon First Alert forecast