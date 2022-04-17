Maury County Fire Department urges caution after multiple vehicle accidents requiring extrication

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -– Maury County Fire Department is asking drivers to remain vigilant on the roads after responding to multiple vehicle accidents requiring drivers to be extricated from their vehicles this week.

On Monday, the fire department responded to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 50 and Kinzer Lane in which both drivers were extricated from their vehicles by Maury County Fire units.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, these drivers were stabilized by Maury County Firefighters and the Maury County EMS. Both were transported for further evaluation.

To avoid serious crashes like this one, Maury County Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious while driving.

