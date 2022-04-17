Local Nashville church celebrates Easter in person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg hunts, and church services across the state.

One of the churches that held an in-person service today was the Cathedral of the Incarnation on West End Avenue. It was a packed house for service. For many families, this was the first time they could celebrate Easter together in two years.

“It was wonderful. Just peace and joy. Watching it on tv just isn’t the same,” said Sue Lavell, who attended the service.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, many churches were forced to hold services online or on television. In December 2020, the deadly winter wave of the virus forced churches to remain virtual during that season and the following spring.

With vaccinations more widely available and a decrease in the spread of the virus, many churches have opened their doors for in-person service this year. Hopefully, this holiday marks a return to normalcy for families.

