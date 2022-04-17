Advertisement

Local Nashville church celebrates Easter in person


It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg hunts, and church services across the state.
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg hunts, and church services across the state.

One of the churches that held an in-person service today was the Cathedral of the Incarnation on West End Avenue. It was a packed house for service. For many families, this was the first time they could celebrate Easter together in two years.

“It was wonderful. Just peace and joy. Watching it on tv just isn’t the same,” said Sue Lavell, who attended the service.

When the pandemic began in March 2020, many churches were forced to hold services online or on television. In December 2020, the deadly winter wave of the virus forced churches to remain virtual during that season and the following spring.

With vaccinations more widely available and a decrease in the spread of the virus, many churches have opened their doors for in-person service this year. Hopefully, this holiday marks a return to normalcy for families.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several families were displaced after an apartment complex fire in West Nashville. One person...
Sunday evening news update from News4
One person was injured by gunfire in the baggage claim area of Nashville International Airport...
One injured in shooting at airport
It was a great day for lots of people here in Nashville. There were Easter celebrations, egg...
Families come together to celebrate Easter
A fire was reported early this morning at Rock Harbor Condominiums in west Nashville.
Fire at Rock Harbor Condominiums