Fire damages west Nashville condominiums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several families were displaced after a fire at a condominium complex on Basswood Avenue in west Nashville early Sunday morning.

One resident was rescued by first responders from Building R and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Building R, which contains 10 units, was evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the fire at the Rock Harbor Condominiums at 515 Basswood Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson said most of the units of Building S sustained fire, smoke or water damage. Residents of Building R will be unable to return to the building at this time. Residents of Building S will also be temporarily displaced. Buildings R and S are connected by a breezeway and share power sources. Without power to the building, residents will be unable to return. Building S also contains 10 units. No fire damage was reported to those units.

The American Red Cross is working to help those displaced by the fire.

NFD crews are continuing to work a 2 alarm apartment fire at 515 Basswood Ave where 1 resident was rescued by responders and transported by medics to Vanderbilt. Building R has been evacuated and no other injuries are being reported at this time. This is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/nz3HwU7kUq — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 17, 2022

