THP investigates serious semi crash


Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a serious vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday.

Dickson Police told News4 that a crash occurred allegedly involving five vehicles including a semi on I-40 WB near MM 165. THP is on their way to the scene to continue the investigation.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time. Drivers should avoid the area as the scene is cleared.

