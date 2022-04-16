THP investigates crash involving tractor-trailer on I-40

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

According to THP, a Toyota Tundra struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on I-40 WB near mile marker 165.2. At the time of the crash, the tractor-trailer was carrying general freight.

THP says that minor injuries were reported in the crash.

