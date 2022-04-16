Advertisement

Tennessee Lottery player wins $20 million


A Maury County Powerball player won $200,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing the winning ticket from a local liquor store.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASHVILLE (WSMV) – One lucky Tennessee Lottery player is holding a Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $20 million.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the winner’s ticket matched all six numbers drawn last night. The winning numbers were 4, 17, 20, 46, 64, and 23.

There has only been one other Mega Millions jackpot winner. A Bellevue mother and her son won a $61 million Mega Millions prize on Jan 3, 2014. The Tennessee Education Lottery will provide additional updates as information is available.

Since the Lottery’s inception in 2004, Tennessee Lottery players had won a total of more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games. The largest of those winners was a player from Munford, who won $528.8 million. This player shares part of the world’s record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion with a player in California and a player in Florida in January 2016.

