Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates crash involving tractor-trailer on I-40


Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

According to THP, a Toyota Tundra struck the rear of a tractor-trailer on I-40 WB near mile marker 165.2. At the time of the crash, the tractor-trailer was carrying general freight.

THP says that minor injuries were reported in the crash.

