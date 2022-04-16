Summer camp promises to build positive relationships between local youth and police

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department plans to launch a new summer camp.

MPD said they are launching a Junior Officer Summer Camp for children ages eight to 12 to get to know the officers in the community.

Officials said the camp’s goal is to build bridges between police and youth as well as their families, teaching safety, respect, and encouragement.

The MPD School Safety Division offers the camp in partnership with Murfreesboro City Schools and Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

Youth will learn valuable skills, such as internet/phone safety, bicycle safety, self-defense, team building, games, fun, etc.

“The Junior Officer Summer Camp replaces the department’s rad Kids Camp,” said School Safety Division Sergeant Hayley Shannon. “We wanted to teach students more than just self-defense. Our goal is to expose youngsters to what’s it’s like to be an officer while having fun at the same time.”

The week-long summer camp will be held at four different Murfreesboro City Schools:

- Scales Elementary: June 6th to 10th

- Erma Siegal Elementary: June 20th to 24th

- Hobgood Elementary: July 11th to 15th

- Black Fox Elementary: July 18th to 22nd

Each day will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cost per camper is $50. For more information, click here.

