National Telecommunicators Week honors Mid State heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dispatch centers across Tennessee celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week throughout the week.

The week, sponsored by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International, honored the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to citizens.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office recognized one of their telecommunicators, Christina Lee. She remained calm as she radioed the information to deputies responding to a plane crash that killed seven church members onboard May 29, 2021, at Percy Priest Lake.

Sgt. Alicia Frogge said Lee remained confident as she received and processed a significant amount of information that day and said she never showed signs of stress under pressure.

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey compared the work telecommunicators do to the late 90s game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where if contestants didn’t have the answer, they could use a lifeline and call for help.

“We have been using a lifeline for years, and they are called dispatchers. When the police need help, they call a dispatcher. When citizens need help, they call a dispatcher. They are truly the first responders, and we could not do our job without them. They are our lifelines,” Chief Hickey said.

Jackie Jackson has been a public safety dispatcher with the City of Brentwood for 24 years and described what it is like to answer emergency calls and the pressure that comes from it.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is, it could be someone calling as they are disabled, a car wreck, a stabbing or armed robbery. You never know,” Jackson said.

Brentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor Kathleen Watkins also highlighted how important it is for a caller to follow a dispatcher’s instructions.

“The quicker you answer questions being asked, the quicker help will arrive,” Watkins said.

“Dispatchers are trained to ask very direct questions, in return of hoping to get very direct answers back from the caller,” Watkins added.

