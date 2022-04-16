Local non-profit gives away 500 Easter baskets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -There were lots of happy kids today near Percy Priest Lake as a local non-profit held a giveaway for 500 Easter baskets.

The non-profit Stronger Than My Father held the giveaway for the second time, with this year being the first that families could come together in person. A staff member from the organization told News4 that holding the event in person made a huge difference.

“Seeing families get to have that time together. Seeing them laugh and bond and just getting to walk around together with friends, and spending quality time with families has been great to see,” Jessica Palmer, Community Involvement Specialist said.

An adoption organization came to the event as well, giving out free diapers to parents with young kids.

In addition, kids got a chance to go to the Nashville Zoo to participate in an Easter egg hunt. 12 Easter egg hunts were held as part of the zoo’s Eggstravganzoo event.

