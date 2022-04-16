Local mom brings awareness to Black Maternal Health Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One mom in Middle Tennessee shared her challenges Friday when dealing with her maternal health.

This week is Black Maternal Health Week. It’s a time when people across the globe bring awareness to black motherhood and the challenges faced over the years when it comes to maternal health.

Ebony Davidson is a new mom. While battling issues with her heart rate, she recently gave birth to a baby boy.

“I got to the hospital, and it was like stroke level high. They were having a really hard time getting my blood pressure down. They kept giving me medicine. I was terrified, you know, being pregnant for the first time,” explained Davidson.

Davidson says she was initially nervous about care during her pregnancy, especially after encountering providers who have failed to listen in the past.

“I think what set my journey apart is that I had a team that I trusted. I trusted them to take care of me, and I know I have not always felt that way being under the care of a provider. I think my situation could have gone differently had they not listened to me,” Davidson said.

The CDC says nationally; Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women. Variations in quality healthcare, structural racism, and underlying chronic conditions are just some factors that play a role.

“For women, in particular, our encounters with the healthcare system often result in gaslighting. Such as, you can’t be that sick, oh it must be your anxiety, oh, you just had a new baby, all of those excuses when we talk about our shortness of breath or things of that nature….And that is compounded for women of color, “said Dr. Cornelia Graves, Ascension Saint Thomas’ director of perinatal services and Medical Director of Tennessee Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Dr. Graves says listening is a crucial factor when it comes to caring.

“There is an acronym my son came up with for bias and overcoming some of that. Observe! Learn to observe and not just listen but observe what the patient says. Then validate…and then have empathy. The acronym comes out to LOVE,” explained Dr. Graves.

