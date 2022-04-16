FBI warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting teens

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The FBI Memphis Field Office warned parents and caregivers Thursday about the increase in Middle and West Tennessee incidents involving sextortion of teenagers.

The FBI said they had received an increasing number of reports of adults posing as age-appropriate women coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them.

When a situation such as sextortion occurs, it begins when an adult contacts a minor over any online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account. The FBI said the cases typically target 14- to 17-year-old boys who are secretly recorded and then extorted for money.

According to FBI officials, sextortion is a crime. The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered Child Sexual Abuse Material carries heavy penalties, including up to life sentences for the offender.

Sextortion offenders, in some cases, according to the FBI, may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation of that victim and others.

“Sexual predators can victimize children or teens in their own homes through the devices they use for gaming, homework, and communicating with friends,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “We want parents and caregivers to talk with their children about schemes like this as education is key to stopping these individuals.”

The FBI provided the following tips to protect you and your children online:

- Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.

- Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.

- Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be.

- Be suspicious if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform.

- Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:

- Contact your local FBI field office (contact information can be found at www.fbi.gov), the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).

- Do not delete anything before law enforcement can review it.

- Tell law enforcement everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

In 2021, the FBI said they received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses of more than $13.6 million. This number reflects all types of sextortion reported, not just this particular scheme.

