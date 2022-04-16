Advertisement

Clarksville Police ask for public’s help after exhausting all leads in runaway case


Missing teen
Missing teen(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday to locate a runaway teen.

Police are looking for Breyanna Shatto, 15, who was last seen on March 15th around 7 p.m. at her residence on Trenton Rd. She is believed to be staying at a hotel in Clarksville or possibly one in Nashville.

Breyanna is described as being 5′2″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Detectives said they have exhausted all investigative leads and are now seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Henry at (931)648-0656, ext. 5343.

