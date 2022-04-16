Civil Rights plaque destroyed during 2020 protests to be reinstalled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Civil Rights Plaque destroyed in 2020 is set to be reinstated on Tuesday.

The Nashville Bar Association and Nashville Bar Foundation, in partnership with the Napier Looby Association and Foundation, the Mayor’s Office, the Black Caucus of the Metro Council, and sponsor K&L Gates, will host a dedication event on Tuesday, April 19th, to commemorate the reinstallation of the plaque.

In the summer of 2020, a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd turned violent in downtown Nashville. One casualty of the violence was the permanent Civil Rights plaque near the downtown courthouse. The plaque was broken, and protestors then used the pieces to break the courthouse windows.

Many of the broken pieces were luckily salvaged and will be donated to Fisk University as part of the new plaque.

The Civil Rights Plaque, dedicated initially on April 19th, 1995, commemorated the 1960 desegregation of Nashville.

On April 19th, 1960, the home of black Councilman Z. Alexander Looby was bombed. Several thousand marchers walked to the Metro Courthouse in protest, where Mayor Ben West met them and told the crowd that shop owners were wrong to sell to black residents while denying them service in a public exchange with Fisk University student Diane Nash at lunch counters.

A plaque destroyed in 2020 will be reinstalled (Fisk University)

The pieces of the plaque will be a part of a new, permanent exhibit in the Special Collections and Archives area, including a digital display with a documentary about the desegregation of Nashville and the historical significance of the plaque.

The event will be at 3 p.m. at the Fisk University John Hope and Aurelia Elizabeth E. Franklin Library. Free parking is available in the parking lot behind the library and Jackson Street.

