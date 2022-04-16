K-9 units detect large amount of drug contraband from two LAX flights

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two men were charged in separate incidents after Nashville Airport police discovered drugs in both their suitcases.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, the Nashville Airport with Narcotics Detection K-9 units found large amounts of drugs from suitcases traveling to Nashville from California.

A K-9 unit was deployed on a run of suitcases from LAX on Monday. According to the affidavit, the K-9 found a silver roller bag with a bag tag belonging to “Drake/Laterris.”

Eventually, Latteris Drake, 19, claimed the bag at baggage claim, where he was then asked, according to the affidavit, to consent to a search of his pack.

Police said he initially claimed not to know the combination to the suitcase but then unlocked it, revealing white t-shirts that were wet with rubbing alcohol and contained vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

The affidavit said Drake had 17 pounds of marijuana.

In a separate but similar incident the next day, April 12th, after a K-9 detected a bag, police asked Jessie Alexander Williams, 31, to open his bag.

The affidavit said police uncovered from Williams’ bag four grams of marijuana, a 900mg bottle of THC syrup, a Nature Made vitamin bottle with 200 pills of Narcotics, and 200 blue Oxycodone pills inside a shampoo bottle.

Police said in the affidavit San Francisco is known to be a distribution city for narcotics based on prior narcotics seizures at the Nashville Airport involving San Francisco flights.

Both men face charges and have been transported to Metro Booking.

