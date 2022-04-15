Two accused Nashville murderers rearrested within a week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – For a second time this week, Metro Nashville Police announced the rearrest if an accused murderer Friday as part of a Thursday night gun and drug investigation.

Undercover TITANS detectives were conducting surveillance near the intersection of Sylvan and S. 7th Streets in the Cayce community Thursday evening.

Detectives said they saw accused murderer Timothy Frazier, 19, handle an AR-style rifle with the help of 17-year-old Davion Buford.

Faces gun marijuana and cocaine counts (MNPD)

Man arrested (MNPD)

Officials said this took place in the area of four vehicles there were believed to be involved in gun and drug transactions. Detectives moved in and took both Frazier and Buford into custody.

Police soon obtained search warrants for the four vehicles leading to police uncovering 11 guns, four of which were reported stolen, four pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of cocaine, and several pills. One of the stolen weapons was also equipped with a switch to make it fully automatic.

Officials said Frazier was free on a $125k bond awaiting trial for the 2018 fatal shooting of Brandon Adams, 18, in the McGavock High School parking lot and had been prohibited from possessing firearms.

At the MNPD’s request, the United States Attorney’s Office Thursday night immediately agreed to prosecute Frazier for firearms violations.

Davion Buford, 17, who was also arrested with Frazier Thursday, was free on a $50k bond awaiting trial for the shooting of three teens during a June 2021 robbery outside a Brick Church Pike motel. He had already been transferred to adult court for the shooting.

Buford has been charged with two counts of gun possession of cocaine for resale. A judicial commissioner set Buford’s bond on the new charges at $95k. Police added that prosecution of juveniles in the federal system rarely occurs.

Prior to Thursday night’s arrests, detectives said they saw two other individuals arrive in a Dodge Durango SUV stolen earlier this month in Clarksville. They began interacting with Frazier and Buford until they saw detectives approaching, which led to them fleeing the scene.

An MNPD helicopter followed the Durango until, according to police, it stopped on Haynes Street in the Bordeaux area. The driver, Terrance Johnson, 20, was charged with auto theft, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Metro Police charged Terrance Johnson with auto theft, reckless driving, and driving without a license (Metro Police)

Johnson’s bond has been set at $26,100 and his 17-year-old passenger was charged with joyriding at Juvenile Court.

The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee has taken over Frazier’s case and will provide an update when it becomes available.

In an unrelated case from Wednesday, Michigan convicted murderer Leroy Topp Jr., 34, who was free on $200K bond for a 2019 murder, was rearrested on drug charges after possessing 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 136 grams of meth, 413 Roxicodone pills, a pistol, and two rifles.

