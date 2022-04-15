TDOT emergency paving during holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced scheduled lane closures to affect Middle Tennessee Thursday.

TDOT officials said the following scheduled closures will be in effect from Thursday, April 14th at 6 p.m. through Monday, April 18th at 6 p.m. in order to allow drivers to travel across the state during the holiday weekend.

Davidson County

- I-40: 4/18 – 4/20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair a damaged section of asphalt in the east and westbound lanes from MM 220 – 223. Multiple lanes will remain open depending on weather circumstances.

- I-24: 4/18 – 4/20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will always remain open. (MM 31 – 42)

- I-65: 4/18 – 4/20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair a damaged section of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will always remain open. (MM 85 - 97)

Cheatham County

- I-40 Emergency Paving: 4/18 – 4/20, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities in the east and westbound lanes to repair damaged sections of asphalt from MM 184 – 192. One lane will always remain open.

Sumner County

- SR 41: Daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., US-31 West will have intermittent lane closures for in-place paving activities from MM 0-3.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.