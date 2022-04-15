Sheriff’s office warns students about ‘Splat Challenge’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a viral challenge involving fake guns.

Since “Splat Challenge” has been gaining popularity on social media platforms, there’s been an uptick of Williamson County students bringing realistic looking firearms to school.

“Splat Challenge” is where people use toy guns loaded with fake bullets to do random drive-by shootings on people when they least expect it.

“It could be considered assault in the state of Tennessee,” Williamson County Schools Director of Safety and Security Michael Fletcher said.

Kids across the nation have been taking part in the viral trend. Some teens have been painting their guns to look more realistic.

Jimmy Bloss is hoping the Splat Challenge doesn’t become too popular in Middle Tennessee.

Bloss said he doesn’t want his family to worry about being blasted with fake bullets by strangers while walking around.

“I have two boys here in Williamson County. I certainly wouldn’t want to hear about something happening to them,” Bloss said.

Williamson County students have been spotted with the heavy-duty fake guns. Even if they use the toy guns with their friends and avoid shooting strangers, Fletcher is asking parents to talk to their kids about leaving the fake guns at home.

If students are caught with fake guns at school, they could get in trouble. Plus, law enforcement officers and other people could think the toy guns are real. This misunderstanding has the potential to end tragically, especially if the fake gun makes someone feel the need to use self-defense.

“If they’ve got that and they display it, now this person has to make a decision, ‘Am I about to lose my life? Is someone else about to lose their life’ and I’ve got a decision to make,” Fletcher said. “We talk about law enforcement, you know it puts them in a position of having to maybe to draw their weapon and make a split-second decision.”

