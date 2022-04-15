Senator Brenda Gilmore to retire after this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A longtime Tennessee politician is retiring after this year.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Capitol confirmed Senator Brenda Gilmore will retire from the state legislature after this year.

Gilmore, 70, has served the Nashville community for over two decades and currently represents Nashville’s 19th District.

She has served on various committees during her career, Conservation and Environment Committee and Commerce Committee in the House. During her time in the Senate, Gilmore was a member of the Transportation and Safety Committee and the committee for Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Gilmore was born in Sumner County and graduated with a business degree from Tennessee Tech University. She earned her master’s in human resources at Vanderbilt and eventually became Director at Vanderbilt University.

Gilmore began her career in public service in 1999 as a member of the Nashville Metro Council.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.