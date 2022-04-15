Schools suffer damage following Wednesday strom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews all over Nashville worked to repair the damage done by a severe storm that raged across the Mid-State Wednesday.

Crews worked to repair damages at three schools in south Nashville after Wednesday night’s storm. Teams could be seen working on injuries to the roof, clearing up equipment, and airing out a gym filled with water just hours ago.

Metro Nashville public school officials, said the storm that blew through Nashville ripped off pieces of the roof at Oliver middle school, filling the gym with water.

“One of the coaches was just concerned that the storm damaged some of the equipment there, but I believe all of that was spared.”

The roof at Crieve Hall Elementary was not spared.

Officials said the elementary school roof is damaged, and trees at Granbery Elementary are broken.

District public information officer Sean Braidsted says the repairs won’t affect class schedules this week or the next. However, parents like Lauren Orser said they’re shocked at the damage to the school and hope repairs wrap up soon.

“I’ve got one child that plays volleyball, so we spend a lot of time in that gym, so hopefully they will get it cleaned up and ready for school to start back up next week and all the sports to happen in there.”

Braidsted said all three schools will re-open Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.