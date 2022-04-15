Advertisement

Schools suffer damage following Wednesday strom


After a strong storm rolled through Nashville, a school was heavily damaged.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews all over Nashville worked to repair the damage done by a severe storm that raged across the Mid-State Wednesday.

Crews worked to repair damages at three schools in south Nashville after Wednesday night’s storm. Teams could be seen working on injuries to the roof, clearing up equipment, and airing out a gym filled with water just hours ago.

Metro Nashville public school officials, said the storm that blew through Nashville ripped off pieces of the roof at Oliver middle school, filling the gym with water.

“One of the coaches was just concerned that the storm damaged some of the equipment there, but I believe all of that was spared.”

The roof at Crieve Hall Elementary was not spared.

Officials said the elementary school roof is damaged, and trees at Granbery Elementary are broken.

District public information officer Sean Braidsted says the repairs won’t affect class schedules this week or the next. However, parents like Lauren Orser said they’re shocked at the damage to the school and hope repairs wrap up soon.

“I’ve got one child that plays volleyball, so we spend a lot of time in that gym, so hopefully they will get it cleaned up and ready for school to start back up next week and all the sports to happen in there.”

Braidsted said all three schools will re-open Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teaching Black History in schools
Senate passes bill requiring Black history to be taught in schools
Teaching Black History in schools
Requiring black history curriculum in schools
Tik Tok challenges mimics drive-by shootings
Sheriff’s office warns students about ‘Splat Challenge’
Tik Tok challenges mimics drive-by shootings
'Splat challenge' mimics drive-by shootings