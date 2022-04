NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the death of one person following a crash on I-24.

According to police, one vehicle was involved in the crash located at I-24W and Bell Rd that occurred at 6:30 p.m.

There is no confirmation as to whether or not alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are still investigating.

